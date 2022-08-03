Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several research firms have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

