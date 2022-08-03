Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Belden worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 2.9 %

BDC stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.