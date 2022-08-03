Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.50 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

BDC stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Belden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

