Belt Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.00 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Belt Finance has a market cap of $4.00 million and $492.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00614828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034798 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.