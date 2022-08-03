Berenberg Bank Increases L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target to €347.00

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €333.00 ($343.30) to €347.00 ($357.73) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($448.45) to €400.00 ($412.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($422.68) to €421.00 ($434.02) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €415.00 ($427.84) to €405.00 ($417.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($268.04) to €282.00 ($290.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.22.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 170,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,497. L’Oréal has a one year low of $62.39 and a one year high of $97.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

