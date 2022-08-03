Berenberg Bank Increases NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 350

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.33% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 330 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.33 ($3.84).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.08) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.63. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 966.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($26,957.48).

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.