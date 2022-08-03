Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.76

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.76 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 6,206 shares traded.

Berkeley Energia Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.79. The company has a market capitalization of £86.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 30.97.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Featured Articles

