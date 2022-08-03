Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40 EPS.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,860. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $19,082,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 79,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.