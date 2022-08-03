Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,860. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $19,082,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 79,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.