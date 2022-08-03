BidiPass One Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $82,731.20 and $14.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

