Big Digital Shares (BDS) Tops One Day Volume of $72.00

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market capitalization of $50,058.21 and approximately $72.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00616619 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035601 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares
