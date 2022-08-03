Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Bill.com worth $309,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com Trading Up 1.2 %

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.05.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $167.07.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.