Binemon (BIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $862,408.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00619315 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017132 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035349 BTC.
Binemon Coin Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
