Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.84). Approximately 3,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.41. The firm has a market cap of £5.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.92.

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

