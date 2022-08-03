Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.20. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,239 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.