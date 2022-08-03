Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.20. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,239 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

