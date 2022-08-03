Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 450.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.06%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNGO stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 963.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

