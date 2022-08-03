Birdchain Tops One Day Volume of $2,456.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $173,547.53 and $2,456.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,445.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

