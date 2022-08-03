Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $6,744.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $14.92 or 0.00064017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars.

