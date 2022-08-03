Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.26 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $446.32 billion and approximately $28.26 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $23,353.75 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00589956 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00264112 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015722 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002902 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,111,325 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
