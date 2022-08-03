Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $446.32 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $446.32 billion and approximately $28.26 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $23,353.75 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00589956 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00264112 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015722 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002902 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,111,325 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
