BitNautic Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.00 Million (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitNautic Token has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $3,442.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004326 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032080 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNautic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNautic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

