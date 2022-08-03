Bitvolt (VOLT) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Bitvolt has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitvolt has a market cap of $3,896.03 and $9.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitvolt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitvolt

Bitvolt (VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit Volt is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency. In Addition to fast and globl payments, VOLT also provides a secure online wallet for your Volt Coin with the security of a deep cold storage vault. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

