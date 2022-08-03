Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 17,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.