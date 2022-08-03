Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Blackbaud updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.43-2.63 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.78, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

