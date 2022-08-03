BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $812,521.27 and approximately $147.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,522,841 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

