BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,768. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

