BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 9,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.