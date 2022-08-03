BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,025. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,867,000.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

