BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BOE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

