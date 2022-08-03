BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

