BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Up 0%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. owned about 0.87% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

