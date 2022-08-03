BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 269,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 62.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded up 0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 18.26. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 14.96 and a 52 week high of 29.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.