BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MUJ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,826. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

