BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MVF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 2,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,015. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

