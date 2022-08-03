BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

