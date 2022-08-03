BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,861. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

