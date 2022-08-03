Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 168.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

