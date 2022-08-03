BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.