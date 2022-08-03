Blocknet Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $929.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,912,665 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

