Blooom Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blooom Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of DIS opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

