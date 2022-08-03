BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.61 earnings per share.
Shares of BXC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. 12,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,438. The stock has a market cap of $777.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $100.01.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
