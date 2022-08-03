BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.61 earnings per share.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BXC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.52. 12,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,438. The stock has a market cap of $777.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

About BlueLinx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

