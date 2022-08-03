BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.05, but opened at $77.16. BlueLinx shares last traded at $79.64, with a volume of 791 shares.

The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.61 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

