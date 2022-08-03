BMO Capital Markets Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 102.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.14.

Shares of ERO traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.86. 459,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,935. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$982.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.82.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

