BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

