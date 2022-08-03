BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 4,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

