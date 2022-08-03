Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Financial Contrast

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boeing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -8.69% N/A -4.84% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boeing and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 3 15 0 2.83 Vertical Aerospace 1 2 0 0 1.67

Risk and Volatility

Boeing presently has a consensus target price of $219.56, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.88%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Boeing has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boeing and Vertical Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $62.29 billion 1.56 -$4.20 billion ($8.95) -18.24 Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 9,771.02 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Boeing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.