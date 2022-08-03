Bolivarcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $59,555.97 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $59,555.97 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,518,539 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

