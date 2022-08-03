Bonfida Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.36 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and $7.36 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.
About Bonfida
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
