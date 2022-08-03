BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $28,951.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.