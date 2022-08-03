Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 13.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 208,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 209,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 74,231 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

