Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $847,509.24 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

